Multiple Choice
Give the center and radius of each circle and graph.
; Center: ; Radius:
(x−4)2+(y−6)2=72; Center: ; Radius: 7
; Center: (6,4); Radius: 7
(x−4)2+(y−6)2=72; Center: (4,6); Radius:
Master Circles in Standard Form with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at ; radius:
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at the origin; diameter:
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.