Write the standard form equation of each ellipse centered at the origin.
Step 1: Identify the center of the ellipse. Since the ellipse is centered at the origin, the center is at (0, 0).
Step 2: Determine the lengths of the major and minor axes by looking at the intercepts on the x-axis and y-axis. The ellipse extends from -4 to 4 on the x-axis, so the length of the major axis is 8, and from -1 to 1 on the y-axis, so the length of the minor axis is 2.
Step 3: Calculate the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\), where \(a\) is the semi-major axis and \(b\) is the semi-minor axis. Since the major axis is horizontal, \(a = 4\) and \(b = 1\), so \(a^2 = 16\) and \(b^2 = 1\).
Step 4: Write the standard form equation of the ellipse centered at the origin with a horizontal major axis: \[ \frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1 \]. Substitute the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) to get \[ \frac{x^2}{16} + \frac{y^2}{1} = 1 \].
Step 5: Simplify the equation if needed. Since \(\frac{y^2}{1} = y^2\), the final standard form equation is \[ \frac{x^2}{16} + y^2 = 1 \].
