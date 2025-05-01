Write the standard form equation of each ellipse centered at the origin.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the center of the ellipse. Since the ellipse is centered at the origin, the center is at (0, 0).
Determine the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes by looking at the intercepts on the x-axis and y-axis. The ellipse extends from -2 to 2 on the x-axis, so the semi-minor axis length is 2. It extends from -5 to 5 on the y-axis, so the semi-major axis length is 5.
Recall the standard form equation of an ellipse centered at the origin: \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\), where \(a\) is the length of the semi-major axis and \(b\) is the length of the semi-minor axis. Since the major axis is vertical, \(a\) corresponds to the y-axis and \(b\) corresponds to the x-axis.
Substitute the values of \(a\) and \(b\) into the equation: \(a = 5\) and \(b = 2\), so the equation becomes \(\frac{x^2}{2^2} + \frac{y^2}{5^2} = 1\).
Simplify the denominators to get the final standard form equation: \(\frac{x^2}{4} + \frac{y^2}{25} = 1\).
