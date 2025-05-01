Distribute the constants outside the parentheses to each term inside the parentheses. For the first part, multiply 5 by both 4 and 7i, and for the second part, multiply 6 by both 3 and -2i. This gives you: \$5 \times 4 + 5 \times 7i\( and \)6 \times 3 + 6 \times (-2i)$.