Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
A
7+5i
B
38+23i
C
2+47i
D
7+9i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Distribute the constants outside the parentheses to each term inside the parentheses. For the first part, multiply 5 by both 4 and 7i, and for the second part, multiply 6 by both 3 and -2i. This gives you: \$5 \times 4 + 5 \times 7i\( and \)6 \times 3 + 6 \times (-2i)$.
Write the expression after distribution as: \$20 + 35i + 18 - 12i$.
Group the real parts together and the imaginary parts together. That means combine \$20\( and \)18\( for the real part, and combine \)35i\( and \)-12i$ for the imaginary part.
Add the real numbers: \$20 + 18\(, and add the imaginary numbers: \)35i - 12i$ separately.
Write the final expression in standard form as \(a + bi\), where \(a\) is the sum of the real parts and \(b\) is the sum of the imaginary parts.
Watch next
Master Square Roots of Negative Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford