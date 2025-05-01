Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
−2+9i-2+9i−2+9i
6+7i6+7i6+7i
2+7i2+7i2+7i
2−9i2-9i2−9i
Simplify the given square root.
−75\sqrt{-75}
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i-4-9i
3+2i33+2i\sqrt3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}}{3}
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\left(4+7i\right)+6\left(3-2i\right)