Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
In SWOT analysis, what does the term 'strengths' refer to?
A
External factors that could cause trouble for the organization
B
Internal attributes of an organization that give it an advantage over competitors
C
Weaknesses that limit the organization's performance
D
Opportunities in the market that the organization can exploit
Verified step by step guidance
1
SWOT analysis is a strategic planning tool used to identify the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats related to a business or project.
The term 'strengths' in SWOT analysis refers to internal attributes or resources of an organization that provide a competitive advantage over others.
Examples of strengths include a strong brand reputation, skilled workforce, proprietary technology, or financial stability.
Strengths are internal factors, meaning they are within the control of the organization and can be leveraged to achieve business goals.
In contrast, external factors such as opportunities and threats are outside the organization's control, and weaknesses are internal factors that limit performance.
