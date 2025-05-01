Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a component of a SMART goal?
A
Traditional
B
Measurable
C
Relevant
D
Achievable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of SMART goals. SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. These components are used to create clear and actionable objectives.
Step 2: Review each option provided in the question: 'Traditional,' 'Measurable,' 'Relevant,' and 'Achievable.' Compare these options against the components of SMART goals.
Step 3: Identify which option does not align with the SMART acronym. Specifically, check if 'Traditional' is part of the SMART framework.
Step 4: Confirm that 'Measurable,' 'Relevant,' and 'Achievable' are indeed components of SMART goals, as they align with the acronym.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Traditional' is NOT a component of a SMART goal, as it does not fit within the framework of Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.
