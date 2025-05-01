Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
In the context of statistics and business, which of the following groups would typically be regarded as external customers?
A
Suppliers and end consumers
B
Shareholders and internal auditors
C
IT staff and production workers
D
Employees and managers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of external customers: External customers are individuals or entities outside the organization who purchase or use the company's products or services. They are not part of the internal operations of the business.
Analyze the options provided: Review each group listed in the question and determine whether they fit the definition of external customers.
Option 1: Suppliers and end consumers - Suppliers provide raw materials or services to the company, and end consumers purchase the final products or services. Both are external to the organization and interact with the business from outside.
Option 2: Shareholders and internal auditors - Shareholders own a portion of the company, and internal auditors work within the organization to ensure compliance and accuracy. These are internal stakeholders, not external customers.
Option 3 and 4: IT staff, production workers, employees, and managers - All these groups are part of the internal operations of the company and do not fit the definition of external customers. Therefore, the correct answer is Option 1: Suppliers and end consumers.
