Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of pull communication?
A
Attending a scheduled team meeting
B
Receiving a project update via email
C
Getting a phone call from your manager
D
Accessing a company's intranet to download a report
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of pull communication. Pull communication occurs when the recipient actively seeks out information, rather than having it directly delivered to them. This is typically done through platforms like intranets, websites, or databases where the recipient accesses the information on their own.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Each option represents a different type of communication method. Determine whether the communication is actively sought by the recipient (pull communication) or directly delivered to them (push communication).
Step 3: Evaluate the first option, 'Attending a scheduled team meeting.' This is an example of push communication because the information is delivered to attendees during the meeting.
Step 4: Evaluate the second option, 'Receiving a project update via email.' This is also push communication because the update is sent directly to the recipient's inbox.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth option, 'Accessing a company's intranet to download a report.' This is an example of pull communication because the recipient actively seeks out and retrieves the report from the intranet.
