Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, if a survey finds that 70% of customers are more likely to consider a company involved in a worthwhile cause, what is the probability that a randomly selected customer will consider such a company?
A
0.70
B
1.00
C
0.30
D
0.07
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The survey indicates that 70% of customers are more likely to consider a company involved in a worthwhile cause. This percentage represents the probability of a randomly selected customer considering such a company.
Step 2: Recall that probabilities are expressed as values between 0 and 1. A percentage like 70% can be converted to a probability by dividing it by 100. For example, 70% = 70/100 = 0.70.
Step 3: Identify the correct probability from the given options. Since the survey states 70%, the corresponding probability is 0.70.
Step 4: Verify the other options provided. 1.00 represents certainty (100%), which is not applicable here. 0.30 represents 30%, which is incorrect based on the survey. 0.07 represents 7%, which is also incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct probability for a randomly selected customer considering such a company is 0.70, based on the survey findings.
