Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the lowest level of probability for an event occurring?
A
0.25
B
0.5
C
0
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of probability. Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1, where 0 means the event is impossible and 1 means the event is certain.
Step 2: Compare the given probabilities: 0, 0.25, 0.5, and 1. These values represent different levels of likelihood for an event occurring.
Step 3: Recognize that the lowest level of probability corresponds to the smallest numerical value. In this case, 0 represents the lowest probability, indicating that the event cannot occur.
Step 4: Confirm that the other values (0.25, 0.5, and 1) represent higher probabilities, with 1 being the highest, indicating certainty.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 0, as it represents the lowest level of probability for an event occurring.
