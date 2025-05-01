Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following uses statistical or judgmental methods to predict future shortages or surpluses of human resources?
A
Human resource forecasting
B
Job analysis
C
Recruitment
D
Performance appraisal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the key terms in the question. 'Statistical methods' refer to techniques that use data analysis, mathematical models, and historical trends to make predictions. 'Judgmental methods' involve expert opinions and subjective assessments to forecast outcomes.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'Human resource forecasting,' 'Job analysis,' 'Recruitment,' and 'Performance appraisal.' Consider which of these processes involves predicting future shortages or surpluses of human resources.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Human resource forecasting' is a process specifically designed to predict future human resource needs, using both statistical and judgmental methods. It involves analyzing trends in employment, turnover, and organizational growth to anticipate staffing requirements.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other options: 'Job analysis' focuses on identifying the responsibilities and requirements of specific roles, 'Recruitment' involves attracting and hiring candidates, and 'Performance appraisal' evaluates employee performance. None of these directly involve forecasting future shortages or surpluses.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Human resource forecasting,' as it aligns with the use of statistical and judgmental methods to predict future human resource needs.
