Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability, if two events A and B are mutually exclusive, what is the probability that either A or B occurs?
A
P(A) + P(B) - P(A and B)
B
P(A) × P(B)
C
P(A) / P(B)
D
P(A) + P(B)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mutually exclusive events: Two events A and B are mutually exclusive if they cannot occur at the same time. This means P(A and B) = 0.
Recall the formula for the probability of either A or B occurring (union of A and B): P(A or B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A and B).
Substitute the value of P(A and B) = 0 into the formula for mutually exclusive events: P(A or B) = P(A) + P(B) - 0.
Simplify the formula: P(A or B) = P(A) + P(B). This is the probability of either A or B occurring when the events are mutually exclusive.
Conclude that the correct answer is P(A) + P(B), as this represents the probability of either event occurring without overlap.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice