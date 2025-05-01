Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a benefit of applying statistical methods to HR forecasting?
A
It eliminates the need for any human judgment in decision-making.
B
It increases the objectivity and accuracy of workforce predictions.
C
It guarantees that all future HR needs will be met exactly.
D
It reduces the amount of data required for workforce planning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking about the benefits of applying statistical methods to HR forecasting, which is a process used to predict future workforce needs based on data and trends.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The first option suggests eliminating human judgment, which is not accurate because statistical methods complement human judgment rather than replace it. The second option mentions increasing objectivity and accuracy, which aligns with the purpose of statistical methods. The third option guarantees future HR needs, which is unrealistic as forecasting involves predictions, not certainties. The fourth option suggests reducing data requirements, which is incorrect because statistical methods often require substantial data for accurate predictions.
Step 3: Focus on the correct answer. Statistical methods are designed to enhance decision-making by providing objective, data-driven insights, which increases the accuracy and reliability of workforce predictions.
Step 4: Reflect on why the other options are incorrect. Eliminating human judgment is impractical, guaranteeing future needs is unrealistic, and reducing data requirements contradicts the nature of statistical analysis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct benefit of applying statistical methods to HR forecasting is that it increases the objectivity and accuracy of workforce predictions.
