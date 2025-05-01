Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
A “routine buy” on the strategic sourcing matrix has which of the following characteristics?
A
High value and low supply risk
B
Low value and low supply risk
C
Low value and high supply risk
D
High value and high supply risk
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the strategic sourcing matrix: It is a tool used in procurement and supply chain management to categorize purchases based on their value and supply risk.
Define the characteristics of a 'routine buy': A routine buy typically involves items that are of low value and have low supply risk. These are standard purchases that do not require extensive management or strategic planning.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option based on the definitions of value and supply risk. For example, high value and low supply risk would not fit the definition of a routine buy because routine buys are low value.
Match the correct characteristics: Identify the option that aligns with the definition of a routine buy, which is low value and low supply risk.
Conclude the reasoning: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Low value and low supply risk,' as this matches the characteristics of a routine buy in the strategic sourcing matrix.
