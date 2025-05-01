Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following behaviors of a firm can be considered unethical in the context of business statistics?
A
Using random sampling to collect survey responses
B
Ensuring data privacy for survey participants
C
Falsifying data to mislead stakeholders
D
Reporting both mean and median in a summary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of business ethics in statistics. Ethical behavior in business statistics involves practices that ensure accuracy, transparency, and respect for participants' rights.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. For example, using random sampling to collect survey responses is a standard and ethical practice in statistics as it ensures unbiased data collection.
Step 3: Evaluate the importance of data privacy. Ensuring data privacy for survey participants is ethical because it protects individuals' personal information and complies with legal standards.
Step 4: Identify unethical behavior. Falsifying data to mislead stakeholders is unethical because it compromises the integrity of the analysis and can lead to incorrect decisions based on manipulated information.
Step 5: Consider the reporting of statistical measures. Reporting both mean and median in a summary is ethical as it provides a comprehensive view of the data, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.
