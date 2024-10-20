Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the left of a z-score of 1.21.
A
0.1131
B
0.8869
C
0.8849
D
0.1151
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the cumulative probability to the left of a z-score of 1.21 in a standard normal distribution.
Recall that the standard normal distribution is a normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a calculator with statistical functions to find the cumulative probability for a z-score of 1.21.
Locate the row in the z-table corresponding to 1.2 and the column corresponding to 0.01 to find the cumulative probability.
Interpret the value from the z-table as the probability that a randomly selected value from the standard normal distribution is less than 1.21.
