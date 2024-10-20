Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Find the z-score such that P(Z < z)=0.6331.
A
0.34
B
0.75
C
0.62
D
0.66
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for a z-score corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.6331.
Recall that the z-score is a measure of how many standard deviations an element is from the mean in a standard normal distribution.
Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software to find the z-score that corresponds to a cumulative probability of 0.6331.
Look up the value 0.6331 in the body of the z-table to find the closest probability, and then identify the corresponding z-score from the margins of the table.
Verify the z-score by checking if the cumulative probability for the found z-score matches 0.6331 using the z-table or software.
