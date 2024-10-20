Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Find the area of the shaded region under the standard normal distribution.
A
0.7881
B
0.7119
C
0.2119
D
0.2881
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the shaded region under the standard normal distribution curve represents the probability between two z-scores. In this case, the z-scores are 0 and 0.8.
Recall that the standard normal distribution is symmetric around the mean, which is 0, and has a standard deviation of 1. The total area under the curve is 1.
Use the standard normal distribution table (z-table) to find the cumulative probability for z = 0.8. This value represents the area under the curve from the far left up to z = 0.8.
Find the cumulative probability for z = 0 using the z-table. This value represents the area under the curve from the far left up to z = 0.
Subtract the cumulative probability at z = 0 from the cumulative probability at z = 0.8 to find the area of the shaded region between these two z-scores.
