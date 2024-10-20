Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of −0.44.
A
0.3300
B
0.6700
C
0.6654
D
0.3346
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the area to the right of a z-score of -0.44 on the standard normal distribution curve.
Recall that the standard normal distribution is symmetric around a mean of 0 with a standard deviation of 1.
Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a calculator to find the cumulative probability for a z-score of -0.44. This gives the area to the left of the z-score.
Subtract the cumulative probability found in the previous step from 1 to find the area to the right of the z-score, as the total area under the curve is 1.
Verify the result by checking the options provided and ensuring the calculated area matches one of the given choices.
