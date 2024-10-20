Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
A
Class width = 10, class midpoints = 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70
B
Class width = 10, class midpoints = 10, 21, 32, 43, 54, 65, 76
C
Class width = 11, class midpoints = 10, 21, 32, 43, 54, 65, 76
D
Class width = 11, class midpoints = 10,20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the class intervals from the frequency distribution table. The intervals are: 5-15, 16-26, 27-37, 38-48, 49-59, 60-70, and 71-81.
Calculate the class width by subtracting the lower limit of a class from the lower limit of the next class. For example, 16 - 5 = 11.
Verify the class width by checking other consecutive class intervals: 27 - 16 = 11, 38 - 27 = 11, and so on.
Determine the class midpoints by averaging the lower and upper limits of each class. For the first class (5-15), the midpoint is (5 + 15) / 2 = 10.
Repeat the calculation of midpoints for each class: (16 + 26) / 2 = 21, (27 + 37) / 2 = 32, (38 + 48) / 2 = 43, (49 + 59) / 2 = 54, (60 + 70) / 2 = 65, and (71 + 81) / 2 = 76.
