Find the critical val. () for each confidence interval.
(B) Confidence Level =
We are 5% confident the time needed to complete the training module between (39.71, 45.69) minutes on average.
We are 5% confident the time needed to complete the training module between (40.407, 44.993) minutes on average.
We are 95% confident the time needed to complete the training module between (39.71, 45.69) minutes on average.
We are 95% confident the time needed to complete the training module between (40.407, 44.993) minutes on average.
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average grams of protein in a brand of protein bars. She takes a random sample of 40 protein bars with g & knows from prior data that . Make a 95% conf. int. for .
A company wants to estimate the average time employees spend on a training module. 15 employees are randomly selected, & their completion times recorded. The sample of times to complete the module is normally distributed with mean 42.7 min & std. dev. 5.4 min.
(B) Should management be concerned that the training might take too long if their policy states the module should take at most 45 min? Justify your answer using your confidence interval.
A beverage company claims that on average, customers consume 500 mL of their new energy drink in a single sitting. To test this claim, a market researcher collects a random sample of 8 customers. Assume the sample is normal & make a 90% conf. int. for the true mean volume. Does the data support the company’s claim?
A retailer wants to estimate the average amount spent by customers on holiday shopping. In a random sample of 50 customers, the average amount spent was $250, and the population standard deviation is known to be $40. Construct and interpret an 80% confidence interval for the average amount spent by all customers.