Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Multiple Choice
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute P(A∪B) if P(A)=0.15 and P(B)=0.32
A
0.048
B
0.17
C
0.47
D
0.53
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that for two mutually exclusive events A and B, the probability of their union, P(A ∪ B), is simply the sum of their individual probabilities because they cannot occur simultaneously.
Write down the formula for the probability of the union of two mutually exclusive events: P(A ∪ B) = P(A) + P(B).
Substitute the given probabilities into the formula: P(A ∪ B) = 0.15 + 0.32.
Perform the addition to find the probability of the union of events A and B.
Verify that the calculated probability is one of the provided options to ensure the solution is correct.
