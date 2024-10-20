Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Multiple Choice
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?
A
0.33
B
0.31
C
0.15
D
0.85
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of possible outcomes. A standard deck has 52 cards, so there are 52 possible outcomes when drawing a card.
Determine the number of favorable outcomes for drawing a diamond. There are 13 diamonds in a deck.
Determine the number of favorable outcomes for drawing a king. There are 4 kings in a deck.
Since the king of diamonds is counted in both the diamonds and kings, use the principle of inclusion-exclusion to avoid double counting. Calculate the probability of drawing a diamond or a king using the formula: P(Diamond or King) = P(Diamond) + P(King) - P(Diamond and King).
Express the probabilities using MathML: P(Diamond) = <math><mfrac><mn>13</mn><mn>52</mn></mfrac></math>, P(King) = <math><mfrac><mn>4</mn><mn>52</mn></mfrac></math>, and P(Diamond and King) = <math><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>52</mn></mfrac></math>. Substitute these values into the formula to find the probability.
