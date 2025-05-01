Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
Multiple Choice
Find the mode of the data in the table below. Is the data unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal?
A
11,12; Bimodal
B
10; unimodal
C
11; unimodal
D
10,11,12; Multimodal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The mode is the value(s) that appear most frequently in a dataset. To determine if the data is unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal, we need to count the frequency of each value in the dataset.
Step 2: Extract the data from the table. The dataset consists of the following values: 10, 11, 12, 10, 15, 12, 17, 20, 21, 11, 10, 11, 13, 24, 16, 12, 14, 15, 19, 18, 21, 12, 11, 10, 19, 20, 9, 16.
Step 3: Count the frequency of each value. For example, count how many times 10 appears, how many times 11 appears, and so on. Organize these counts in a frequency table.
Step 4: Identify the mode(s). The mode(s) are the value(s) with the highest frequency in the dataset. If there is one mode, the data is unimodal. If there are two modes, it is bimodal. If there are more than two modes, it is multimodal.
Step 5: Based on the frequency counts, determine whether the data is unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal. Compare the frequencies to identify the number of modes and classify the data accordingly.
