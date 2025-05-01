Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
Multiple Choice
Find the mode of the data in the stemplot below.
A
5,2
B
5,12
C
12
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the stemplot structure. In a stemplot, the left column represents the 'stem' (e.g., tens place), and the right column represents the 'leaf' (e.g., ones place). Combine the stem and leaf to form the actual data points.
Step 2: Extract the data points from the stemplot. For example, for stem '0' and leaves '1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 6', the data points are 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, and 6. Repeat this process for all stems.
Step 3: List all the data points extracted from the stemplot. From the image, the data points are: 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 6, 12, 12, 14, 23, 25, 28, 33, 34, 36, 37, and 39.
Step 4: Identify the mode of the data set. The mode is the value(s) that appear most frequently in the data set. Count the frequency of each data point to determine the mode.
Step 5: Conclude the mode based on the frequency count. If there is a tie for the highest frequency, list all values with the highest frequency as the mode.
