Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A superintendent of a school system is interested in how the teachers working at the schools feel about the current professional development offerings, so they use the employee dashboard to randomly select 60 teachers for their survey. As it happens, approximately two teachers from each grade are chosen, and there is about the same number of teachers for each major discipline. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
