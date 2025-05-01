Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A regional manager runs the day-to-day operations of three branches of a chain restaurant. Each location is roughly the same size and employs approximately the same number of workers. The manager is interested in streamlining policies across each location, so he decides to survey 10 random employees in each branch about certain processes. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
