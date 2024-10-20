Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, using a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the range of the data set by finding the minimum and maximum values. In this case, the minimum is 3 and the maximum is 15.
Determine the number of classes needed. This can be done by dividing the range by the class width and rounding up if necessary. Here, the range is 15 - 3 = 12, and with a class width of 4, we need 3 classes.
Construct the class intervals starting from the lower class limit of 3. The first class will be 3 to 6, the second class will be 7 to 10, and the third class will be 11 to 14. Add one more class if needed to cover the maximum value, which will be 15 to 18.
Count the number of data points that fall into each class interval to determine the frequency. For example, count how many data points are between 3 and 6, then between 7 and 10, and so on.
Create the frequency distribution table by listing each class interval alongside its corresponding frequency. This will help in visualizing the distribution of overtime hours worked.
