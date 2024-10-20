Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A factory produces lightbulbs in batches of 50. The probability distribution for the number of defective lightbulbs in a randomly selected batch is shown below. Find the expected value.
A
0.17
B
1.7
C
0.03
D
2.5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of expected value in probability distributions. The expected value is a measure of the center of the distribution, often referred to as the mean of the distribution.
Identify the random variable X, which represents the number of defective bulbs in a batch. The possible values of X are 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
Recognize the probability distribution P(X) associated with each value of X. These probabilities are given as 0.20, 0.30, 0.25, 0.15, 0.07, and 0.03 respectively.
Use the formula for expected value: E(X) = Σ [x * P(x)], where x is a value of the random variable and P(x) is the probability of x occurring.
Calculate the expected value by multiplying each value of X by its corresponding probability and summing these products: E(X) = (0 * 0.20) + (1 * 0.30) + (2 * 0.25) + (3 * 0.15) + (4 * 0.07) + (5 * 0.03).
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice