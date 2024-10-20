Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a discrete random variable?
A
The number of customers who visit a coffee shop each day.
B
The number of defective products in a shipment of 500 items.
C
The number of employees in a company's human resources department.
D
The annual revenue of a technology startup (in dollars).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a discrete random variable: A discrete random variable is one that can take on a countable number of distinct values. These values are often integers and can be listed out.
Examine each option to determine if it can be considered a discrete random variable. For example, the number of customers visiting a coffee shop each day can be counted and listed as distinct integer values.
Consider the number of defective products in a shipment. This is also countable and can be represented as distinct integer values, making it a discrete random variable.
Evaluate the number of employees in a company's human resources department. This is a countable number and can be represented as distinct integer values, qualifying it as a discrete random variable.
Analyze the annual revenue of a technology startup. Revenue is typically measured in continuous terms (dollars and cents) and can take on any value within a range, making it a continuous random variable rather than a discrete one.
