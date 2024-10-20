Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Multiple Choice
A company tracks the number of complaints they receive, where the random variable X is the number of complaints received daily. Find the variance & standard deviation of this distribution.
A
Variance = 0.83; Standard Deviation = 0.9
B
Variance = 0.9; Standard Deviation = 0.83
C
Variance = 0.83; Standard Deviation = 0.85
D
Variance = 0.85; Standard Deviation = 0.9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the expected value (mean) of the random variable X using the formula: E(X) = Σ [x * P(x)], where x is the number of complaints and P(x) is the probability of x complaints.
Compute the variance using the formula: Var(X) = Σ [(x - E(X))^2 * P(x)], where E(X) is the expected value calculated in the previous step.
To find the standard deviation, take the square root of the variance: SD(X) = √Var(X).
Review the calculated variance and standard deviation values and compare them with the given options to identify the correct answer.
Ensure all calculations are accurate and verify the consistency of the probability distribution (sum of probabilities should equal 1).
