In hypothesis testing involving two samples, the goal is to determine if there is a significant difference between the proportions of two groups. The process mirrors that of a one-sample test, with a few key adjustments. Initially, you will formulate your null hypothesis (H 0 ) and alternative hypothesis (H a ). For two proportions, the null hypothesis typically states that the two population proportions are equal (H 0 : p 1 = p 2 ), while the alternative hypothesis indicates that they are not equal (H a : p 1 ≠ p 2 ), suggesting a two-tailed test.

Before proceeding, it is essential to verify that the samples are random and independent, and that there are at least five successes and five failures in each sample to satisfy the normality condition. For example, if you have a study on the effectiveness of a nicotine patch, you might find that 11 out of 20 participants using a placebo quit smoking, while 17 out of 23 participants using the patch quit. This data allows you to calculate the sample proportions: p 1 = 11/20 = 0.55 and p 2 = 17/23 ≈ 0.74.

The next step involves calculating the test statistic, which is a z-score. The formula for the z-score in the context of two proportions is given by:

z = \frac{(p_1 - p_2) - (p_1 - p_2)_{0}}{\sqrt{p_{bar}(1 - p_{bar})\left(\frac{1}{n_1} + \frac{1}{n_2}\right)}}

Here, (p 1 - p 2 ) 0 is the hypothesized difference in proportions, which is zero under the null hypothesis. The pooled proportion (p bar ) is calculated as:

p_{bar} = \frac{x_1 + x_2}{n_1 + n_2}

In this case, p bar = (11 + 17) / (20 + 23) = 28 / 43 ≈ 0.65. The complement, q bar , is 1 - p bar = 0.35. Plugging these values into the z-score formula allows you to compute the z-score, which in this example is approximately -1.3.

Once the z-score is determined, the next step is to find the p-value associated with this z-score. Since this is a two-tailed test, the p-value is calculated as twice the probability of observing a z-score less than -1.3. Using statistical tables or software, you can find that the p-value is approximately 0.193.

Finally, you compare the p-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). In this case, since 0.193 > 0.05, you fail to reject the null hypothesis. This indicates that there is not enough evidence to conclude that there is a significant difference in the proportions of individuals quitting smoking between the two methods being tested.

In summary, conducting a hypothesis test for two proportions involves formulating hypotheses, calculating a z-score using pooled proportions, determining the p-value, and making a conclusion based on the comparison of the p-value to the significance level. This structured approach allows for a clear analysis of differences between two groups.