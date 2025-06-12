In this exercise, we will construct a contingency table based on survey data regarding hair and eye color among 50 individuals. The grand total of surveyed individuals is 50, which will be reflected in both the total column and total row of the table.

First, we note that 28% of the surveyed individuals have blue eyes. Calculating this, we find that 28% of 50 equals 14, indicating that 14 people have blue eyes. This value is placed in the total row of the blue-eyed column.

Similarly, we are informed that 28% of the individuals are blonde, which also results in 14 people. This number is recorded in the total column of the blonde-haired row.

Next, we learn that 20% of the surveyed individuals are both blonde and blue-eyed. Calculating 20% of 50 gives us 10, which we place in the cell where the blonde hair and blue eyes intersect.

It is also stated that no individuals have both black hair and hazel eyes, so we enter a zero in the corresponding cell for this combination.

Continuing, we find that 40% of the individuals have brown hair. This translates to 20 people, which we place in the total cell of the brown-haired row. Since we have accounted for 34 individuals with either brown or blonde hair, the remaining individuals must have black hair, totaling 16.

Next, we are told that 60% of the individuals have brown eyes, which amounts to 30 people. This value is recorded in the total row of the brown-eyed column. By subtracting the accounted individuals, we determine that 6 individuals must have hazel eyes.

We also learn that one out of seven blue-eyed individuals has black hair. With 14 blue-eyed individuals, this means there are 2 individuals with both blue eyes and black hair, which we place in the corresponding cell.

From the previous calculations, we know that among the 14 blue-eyed individuals, 10 have blonde hair, leaving 2 who must have brown hair. Additionally, we find that 50% of the 6 individuals with hazel eyes have blonde hair, resulting in 3 individuals. The remaining 3 hazel-eyed individuals must have brown hair.

To complete the table, we can fill in the remaining cells using the totals. For instance, since 14 individuals have blonde hair and we have accounted for 13 of them with blue or hazel eyes, the remaining individual must have brown eyes. For the 20 individuals with brown hair, we have accounted for 5 with hazel or blue eyes, leaving 15 who must have brown eyes. Finally, for the 16 individuals with black hair, we have accounted for 2 with blue eyes and none with hazel eyes, meaning the remaining 14 must have brown eyes.

This structured approach allows us to visualize the relationships between hair and eye color effectively, providing a clear overview of the surveyed population.