Understanding the probability of events is crucial in both theoretical and practical applications. When dealing with two independent events, the probability can be calculated simply by multiplying their individual probabilities. For instance, if you have a bag containing six marbles—four blue and two red—the probability of drawing a blue marble followed by a red marble, with replacement, is calculated as follows:

Let \( P(\text{Blue}) = \frac{4}{6} \) and \( P(\text{Red}) = \frac{2}{6} \). The combined probability is:

\[ P(\text{Blue and Red}) = P(\text{Blue}) \times P(\text{Red}) = \frac{4}{6} \times \frac{2}{6} = \frac{8}{36} = \frac{2}{9} \]

However, in many real-world scenarios, events are dependent, meaning the occurrence of one event affects the probability of the other. For example, if you draw a blue marble and do not replace it, the total number of marbles in the bag decreases, thus altering the probabilities for subsequent draws. In this case, after drawing a blue marble, the bag now contains five marbles—three blue and two red. The probability of drawing a red marble after removing a blue marble is:

Let \( P(\text{Red | Blue}) = \frac{2}{5} \). The probability of drawing a blue marble first and then a red marble is calculated as:

\[ P(\text{Blue and Red}) = P(\text{Blue}) \times P(\text{Red | Blue}) = \frac{4}{6} \times \frac{2}{5} = \frac{8}{30} = \frac{4}{15} \]

This approach highlights the concept of conditional probability, which is the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. The notation for conditional probability is expressed as \( P(B | A) \), meaning the probability of event B occurring given that event A has occurred.

To summarize, when calculating the probability of two dependent events, the formula is:

\[ P(A \text{ and } B) = P(A) \times P(B | A) \]

This method allows for the accurate assessment of probabilities in scenarios where events influence one another. Practicing with various examples will enhance your understanding of dependent probabilities and their applications.