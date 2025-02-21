In this chapter, we explore the construction of confidence intervals for a population mean, denoted as μ. A confidence interval provides a range of values that is likely to contain the true population mean based on sample data. To illustrate this process, we will work through an example involving travel times.

Consider a scenario where a sample of 36 trips to work yields a sample mean (x̄) of 1 hour (or 60 minutes), with a known population standard deviation (σ) of 18 minutes. To construct a 90% confidence interval for the true population mean travel time, we follow a systematic approach.

First, we verify the conditions necessary for constructing the confidence interval. We assume the sample is random unless stated otherwise, and since our sample size (n) is 36, which is greater than 30, we can proceed with the normal distribution assumption.

Next, we determine the critical z value (z α/2 ) for our confidence level. The confidence level (C) is 90%, leading to an alpha (α) of 0.10. Thus, α/2 equals 0.05. Using a z-table or calculator, we find that z α/2 is approximately 1.645 for this confidence level.

With the critical z value established, we calculate the margin of error (E) using the formula:

\[E = z_{α/2} \times \frac{σ}{\sqrt{n}}\]

Substituting our values, we have:

\[E = 1.645 \times \frac{18}{\sqrt{36}}\]

Calculating this gives us a margin of error of approximately 4.935 minutes.

Finally, we construct the confidence interval by taking the sample mean and adjusting it by the margin of error. The lower bound is calculated as:

\[\text{Lower Bound} = x̄ - E = 60 - 4.935 = 55.065\]

And the upper bound is:

\[\text{Upper Bound} = x̄ + E = 60 + 4.935 = 64.935\]

Thus, the 90% confidence interval for the true population mean travel time is (55.065, 64.935) minutes. This means we are 90% confident that the average travel time to work lies within this range.

Understanding how to construct and interpret confidence intervals is crucial in statistics, as it allows us to make informed conclusions about population parameters based on sample data.