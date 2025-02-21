When estimating a parameter, such as the mean (denoted as μ), a single point estimate like the sample mean (x̄) is often used. However, since point estimates rarely provide the exact value of the parameter, it is more beneficial to create a range of values that the parameter is likely to fall within. This range is known as a confidence interval.

A confidence interval is constructed based on a specified confidence level, which represents the probability that the interval contains the true parameter value. For example, a 95% confidence interval indicates that there is a 95% probability that the interval encompasses the parameter being estimated. This confidence level is often denoted as C, where C = 1 - α. Here, α represents the significance level, which is the probability that the parameter falls outside the confidence interval. For a 95% confidence level, α is calculated as 1 - 0.95, resulting in α = 0.05. This α value is split between the two tails of the distribution, leading to an area of α/2 = 0.025 in each tail.

To construct a confidence interval, one must also understand the concept of margin of error (E). The margin of error is the maximum expected difference between the point estimate and the true parameter value. It is the distance from the point estimate to the endpoints of the confidence interval. The endpoints can be calculated by taking the point estimate (ŷ) and adding or subtracting the margin of error: ŷ - E and ŷ + E.

For instance, if the point estimate ŷ is 4 and the margin of error E is 2, the endpoints of the confidence interval would be calculated as follows: 4 - 2 = 2 and 4 + 2 = 6. Therefore, the confidence interval is [2, 6]. This can also be expressed in compact form as ŷ ± E, which in this case would be 4 ± 2.

When interpreting the confidence interval, one would state that there is a 95% confidence that the parameter y falls between the two calculated endpoints, 2 and 6. Understanding these concepts is crucial for accurately constructing and interpreting confidence intervals, which will be further explored in subsequent problems and examples.