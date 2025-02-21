In probability theory, the binomial formula is a powerful tool for calculating the likelihood of a certain number of successes in a fixed number of trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes. However, as the number of trials (n) increases, using the binomial formula can become cumbersome. Fortunately, when both np and nq are greater than or equal to five, we can approximate binomial probabilities using the normal distribution, which simplifies the calculations significantly.

To illustrate this, consider a scenario where the probability of a person voting for a specific candidate in a two-person election is 56%. If we want to find the probability that more than 60 out of a sample of 100 people vote for this candidate, calculating this directly with the binomial formula would require evaluating the probabilities for 40 different outcomes (from 60 to 100). Instead, we can use the normal approximation.

First, we check the conditions for using the normal approximation. Here, n is 100, p is 0.56, and q (which is 1 - p) is 0.44. We calculate:

np = 100 * 0.56 = 56 (which is greater than 5)

nq = 100 * 0.44 = 44 (which is also greater than 5)

Since both conditions are satisfied, we can proceed to find the z-score. The mean of the binomial distribution is given by μ = np, and the standard deviation is σ = √(npq). Thus, we have:

μ = 100 * 0.56 = 56

σ = √(100 * 0.56 * 0.44) ≈ 4.9

Next, we calculate the z-score using the formula:

z = (x - μ) / σ

However, since we are approximating a discrete distribution with a continuous one, we apply a continuity correction. For the probability of more than 60 votes, we adjust our value of x to 60.5 (adding 0.5). Therefore, we calculate:

z = (60.5 - 56) / 4.9 ≈ 0.907

Now, we need to find the probability that z is greater than 0.907. This can be done using a z-table or a calculator. The resulting probability is approximately 0.182, indicating that there is an 18.2% chance that more than 60 people out of 100 will vote for the candidate.

This method of using the normal distribution to approximate binomial probabilities not only saves time but also enhances our understanding of how these two distributions relate to one another. As we continue to explore these concepts, we will gain further practice and insight into their applications.