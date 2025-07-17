Hypothesis testing is a systematic method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to support a specific claim about a population parameter. In this context, we will focus on hypothesis testing for a population proportion, which involves several key steps that we will explore through a practical example.

To illustrate the process, consider a tech company that claims 90% of its devices pass inspection. A quality inspector believes the actual pass rate is lower, so they conduct a test on 200 devices, finding that 172 passed. Our goal is to determine if there is sufficient evidence to support the inspector's claim at a significance level of 0.01.

The first step in hypothesis testing is to formulate the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H 0 ) represents the claim we are testing, which in this case is that the population proportion (p) of devices passing inspection is equal to 0.90. The alternative hypothesis (H a ) reflects the inspector's belief that the pass rate is less than 90%, expressed as p < 0.90.

Next, we calculate the test statistic using the formula for the z-score, which is given by:

\( z = \frac{\hat{p} - p}{\sqrt{\frac{p(1 - p)}{n}}} \)

Here, \( \hat{p} \) is the sample proportion, calculated as the number of successes (172) divided by the sample size (200), resulting in \( \hat{p} = 0.86 \). Plugging in the values, we find:

\( z = \frac{0.86 - 0.90}{\sqrt{\frac{0.90(1 - 0.90)}{200}}} \approx -1.89 \)

In the third step, we determine the p-value associated with our z-score. Since our alternative hypothesis indicates a left-tailed test (p < 0.90), we look for the probability of obtaining a z-score less than -1.89. Using a z-table or statistical software, we find that the p-value is approximately 0.029.

Finally, we compare the p-value to our significance level (α = 0.01). Since 0.029 is greater than 0.01, we fail to reject the null hypothesis. This outcome suggests that there is not enough evidence to conclude that the pass rate is below 90%.

Before finalizing our conclusion, it is essential to verify the conditions for hypothesis testing. We assume that the sample was randomly selected unless stated otherwise. Additionally, we check that both \( n \cdot p \) and \( n \cdot q \) are at least 5. In this case:

\( n \cdot p = 200 \cdot 0.90 = 180 \) and \( n \cdot q = 200 \cdot (1 - 0.90) = 20 \)

Both values meet the criteria, confirming that we can confidently draw our conclusions from the hypothesis test.

In summary, we successfully conducted our first hypothesis test for a population proportion, demonstrating the importance of each step in the process. For further practice, consider exploring additional examples of hypothesis testing for population proportions.