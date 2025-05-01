- 0. Functions(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Limits Practice Problems
A homeowner decides to construct a round swimming pool with a cross-sectional area of . To comply with local regulations, the deviation from the ideal pool diameter of must be within of the planned area. Using the formula , where is the diameter, identify the largest interval where must be kept to make . Round your answer to three decimal places.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
exists.
Sketch the graph of and determine the points where the left-hand limit exists but not the right-hand limit.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
does not exist.
Prove the limit statement: by choosing the correct (in terms of ) that proves the given limit.
Prove the limit statement:
Which of the following choices for (in terms of ) correctly completes the proof?
Prove the limit statement: . Which of the following choices for (in terms of ) correctly proves this limit?
Prove the limit statement: . Which of the following choices for (in terms of ) correctly proves this limit?
Calculate the slope of the curve at the specified point , and find the equation of the tangent line at .
,