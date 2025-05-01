Consider the interval ( a , b ) \left(a,b\right) on the number line, where a = 3 8 a=\frac38 and b = 5 6 b=\frac56 , and a point c = 1 2 c=\frac12 is placed inside ( a , b ) \left(a,b\right) . Determine a value of δ > 0 \delta\gt{0} such that a < x < b a\lt{x}\lt{b} whenever 0 < ∣ x − c ∣ < δ 0\lt{|x-c|}\lt{\delta} .