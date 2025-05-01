- 0. Functions(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Limits Practice Problems
Calculate the limit of the function as approaches infinity and as approaches negative infinity.
Calculate the limit of the function as approaches infinity and as approaches negative infinity.
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Consider the following limit statement and use the definition of infinite right-hand limit to determine a suitable in terms of that will ensure whenever .
Definition of infinite right-hand limit:
Suppose that an interval lies in the domain of . We say that approaches infinity as approaches from the right, and write , if, for every positive real number , there exists a corresponding number such that whenever .
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by with the highest power in the denominator.
Sketch the graph of the following rational function. Include the graphs and equations of its asymptotes.
Sketch the graph of the following rational function. Include the graphs and equations of its asymptotes.