Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
- Textbook Question35views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the graph of each equation is symmetric with respect to the y-axis, the x-axis, the origin, more than one of those, or none of these. x^2 + y^2 =1785views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–32, the domain of each piecewise function is (-∞, ∞) (a) Graph each function. (b) Use the graph to determine the function's range.849views
- Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x331views
- Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.73views
- Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.47views
- Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.39views
- Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, - 2)29views
- Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)50views
- Textbook Question
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is two more than the square of the x-value.64views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation.{(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}361views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, 4), (3, 5), (4, 4), (4, 5)}45views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}70views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = √x +4151views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x+y³ = 8129views