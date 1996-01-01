In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(r) = √(r + 6) +3 a. f(-6)
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(r) = √(r + 6) +3 c. f(x-6)92views
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)83views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.936views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.31views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.695views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.30views
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
Find g(2)33views
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = 1?35views
Use the graph of g to solve Exercises 71–76.
For what value of x is g(x) = -1?25views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.24views
In Exercises 93-94, let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g (1) and f(g(1)).52views
Simplify: 2(x+h)² + 3 (x + h) + 5 − (2x² + 3x + 5).59views