Which of the following graphs below represents the equation ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the equation \(x = 3\). This equation means that for every point on the graph, the x-coordinate is always 3, regardless of the y-coordinate.
Step 2: Recognize that the graph of \(x = 3\) is a vertical line because the x-value does not change, but the y-value can be any number.
Step 3: Examine each graph to identify which one shows a vertical line crossing the x-axis at \(x = 3\).
Step 4: The first two graphs show diagonal lines, which represent equations where both x and y change, so they do not match \(x = 3\).
Step 5: The third graph shows a horizontal line, which corresponds to an equation like \(y = c\), not \(x = 3\). The fourth graph shows a vertical line crossing the x-axis at \(x = 3\), which matches the equation \(x = 3\).
