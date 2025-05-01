Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Graph the line having a slope of and passes through .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
Identify the given slope and point: The slope is \(\frac{1}{3}\) and the line passes through the point \((4, 3)\).
Recall the point-slope form of a line equation: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is a point on the line.
Substitute the given slope and point into the point-slope form: \(y - 3 = \frac{1}{3}(x - 4)\).
To graph the line, start by plotting the point \((4, 3)\) on the coordinate plane.
Use the slope \(\frac{1}{3}\) to find another point: from \((4, 3)\), move 3 units to the right (positive direction on the x-axis) and 1 unit up (positive direction on the y-axis), then draw the line through these points.
