How many solutions does each of the following equations have?
A
One solution
B
Infinite solutions
C
No solution
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(\frac{1}{2}(x + 4) - \frac{1}{3} = \frac{1}{6}x - 2\).
Distribute the \(\frac{1}{2}\) on the left side to both terms inside the parentheses: \(\frac{1}{2} \times x\) and \(\frac{1}{2} \times 4\).
Simplify the left side after distribution: this gives \(\frac{1}{2}x + 2 - \frac{1}{3}\).
Combine the constant terms on the left side: \$2 - \frac{1}{3}$, by finding a common denominator.
Rewrite the equation with simplified terms and then isolate the variable \(x\) by moving all \(x\) terms to one side and constants to the other, then analyze the resulting equation to determine the number of solutions.
