Which theory of emotion suggests that the mind can influence the body by promoting beneficial behaviors?
A
Cannon-Bard theory
B
Two-factor theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cognitive appraisal theory
Step 1: Understand the main theories of emotion and their core ideas. The James-Lange theory suggests emotions result from physiological reactions, the Cannon-Bard theory proposes simultaneous emotion and bodily response, and the Two-factor theory emphasizes physiological arousal plus cognitive labeling.
Step 2: Recognize that the Cognitive Appraisal Theory focuses on how the mind interprets or appraises a situation, which then influences emotional experience and bodily responses.
Step 3: Note that this theory highlights the role of cognitive processes in shaping emotions, meaning the mind can promote beneficial behaviors by evaluating situations and triggering appropriate emotional responses.
Step 4: Compare this with other theories that focus more on physiological responses rather than cognitive influence, to see why Cognitive Appraisal Theory uniquely emphasizes the mind's role.
Step 5: Conclude that the theory suggesting the mind influences the body by promoting beneficial behaviors through interpretation and appraisal is the Cognitive Appraisal Theory.
