According to theories of emotion, self-esteem and self-concept are primarily rooted in which of the following psychological constructs?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Sensory adaptation
C
Operant conditioning
D
Self-schema
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key psychological constructs mentioned: self-esteem, self-concept, and self-schema. Self-esteem refers to how much value people place on themselves, while self-concept is the overall idea one has about oneself.
Recognize that self-schema is a cognitive framework or mental structure that helps individuals organize and interpret information about themselves, influencing how they perceive and evaluate their own traits and behaviors.
Analyze the options given: Classical conditioning and operant conditioning are learning processes related to behavior, while sensory adaptation relates to sensory perception changes over time. These do not directly explain the cognitive basis of self-esteem or self-concept.
Identify that self-schema, as a cognitive construct, provides the foundation for how self-esteem and self-concept are formed and maintained, by organizing self-related information and guiding self-evaluation.
Conclude that theories of emotion and self-related cognition emphasize self-schema as the primary psychological construct underlying self-esteem and self-concept.
