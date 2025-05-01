Which of the following best describes the main difference between the James-Lange and Cannon-Bard theories of emotion?
A
The James-Lange theory argues that emotions are innate and universal, while the Cannon-Bard theory believes emotions are culturally determined.
B
The James-Lange theory suggests that emotions are only experienced after conscious thought, while the Cannon-Bard theory says emotions occur without any physiological changes.
C
The James-Lange theory states that emotions are caused by cognitive appraisal, whereas the Cannon-Bard theory claims emotions are learned through social interaction.
D
The James-Lange theory proposes that physiological arousal comes before the experience of emotion, while the Cannon-Bard theory suggests that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously.
1
Step 1: Understand the James-Lange theory of emotion, which proposes that an emotional experience is the result of perceiving physiological changes in the body. In other words, the sequence is: stimulus leads to physiological arousal, which then leads to the experience of emotion.
Step 2: Understand the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion, which argues that physiological arousal and the experience of emotion happen at the same time, rather than one causing the other. This means that when a stimulus is perceived, the brain simultaneously triggers both the emotional experience and the physiological response.
Step 3: Compare the two theories by focusing on the timing and relationship between physiological arousal and emotional experience. James-Lange emphasizes a sequential process (arousal first, then emotion), while Cannon-Bard emphasizes a simultaneous process.
Step 4: Recognize that the other answer choices are incorrect because they misrepresent the theories' views on cultural influence, cognitive appraisal, or the necessity of conscious thought in emotion.
Step 5: Conclude that the main difference lies in whether physiological arousal precedes emotion (James-Lange) or occurs simultaneously with emotion (Cannon-Bard).
